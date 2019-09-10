Best answer: The Apple Series 5 is here, and Apple is already accepting orders! Cupertino's newest handset goes on sale beginning today, Sept. 10. The handset arrives starting on Friday, Sept. 20.

When and where can I order?

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) is available to order today, Sept. 10 from apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, September 20 in the US, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and 38 other countries and regions.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) is available to order today, Sept. 10 from apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, September 20 in the US, Puerto Rico and 20 other countries and regions.

Apple Watch Nike is available to order today, Sept. 10 from apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, October 4 in the US, Puerto Rico and more than 51 other countries and regions.

Apple Watch Hermès is available to order today, Sept. 10 from apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, September 20 in the US and more than 14 other countries and regions.

Pricing

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) starts at $399 (US) and Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) starts at $499. The Series 3 (GPS), with built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor and water resistance, begins at a new low price of $199 and Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) is $299.

New features

Always-On display

Yes, the Apple Watch Series 5 offers an always-on display for the first time. The feature doesn't affect battery life, however. You'll still get up to 18 hours of battery life per day.

Several advanced technologies work together to deliver this new feature, including the industry's only low-temperature polysilicon and oxide display (LTPO), ultra-low power display driver, efficient power management integrated circuit and new ambient light sensor.

New compass

Updated location features on Apple Watch Series 5 provide customers with new navigation tools to use throughout the day. The new built-in compass and updated Maps app allow you to see which way you're facing. With Apple Watch Series 5, you can use the new Compass app to see the heading, incline, latitude, longitude, and current elevation. You can also add one of three Compass complications to their watch face to see direction at a glance.

International emergency calling

If you get a cellular Apple Watch Series 5 model, you also can complete international calls to emergency services, regardless of whether a mobile plan has been activated. International emergency calling also works with fall detection, if enabled, to automatically place an emergency call if Apple Watch senses you have taken a hard fall and remains motionless for about a minute.