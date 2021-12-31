The new release of Mario Party Superstars brings together five classic boards and 100 of the best minigames from previous Mario Party games. Some of these games even come for N64 Mario Party entries, but they've been given updated controls and graphics to make them play well on Switch. As such, this is seriously one of the best Nintendo Switch party games. If you want to get together with a bunch of friends and play an awesome game together, then Mario Party Superstars is a great addition to any Nintendo Switch library.
If you and your friends are all adults over the drinking age in your region, Mario Party Superstars can also be a really fun drinking game. Of course, you can turn just about anything into a drinking game, but you need to have the rules in place so everyone knows what to do. Here are our rules for a Mario Party Superstars drinking game.
NOTE: It should go without saying but I am going to put it out there anyway. Please drink responsibly, never drink and drive, and don't use drinking as an excuse to be a jerk to anyone… ever.
Mario Party Superstars Drinking game rules
Whoever loses a minigame takes a drink.
Whenever someone gets a Star, everyone else takes two drinks.
If you have the opportunity to buy a Star but you can't afford it, you take a drink.
Whenever you land on a bad luck space, you have to take a drink.
Should you ever lose a Star, you have to finish your drink.
If you have more guests than you can handle, you can always have folks choose a player to team up with and they will have to drink any time the player does. These rules are just a place to start. You can certainly tweak or expand them in any way you like for your specific event.
If you don't want to deal with the boardgame aspect of Mario Party Superstars, you can also head to the Mount Minigames area and just play minigame after minigame. You can choose the ones you play or leave it up to random chance. At any rate, you should definitely play the 25 best minigames in Mario Party Superstars as these ones will be sure to get you and your crew laughing and hollering in no time.
Party into the night
Mario Party Superstars is already one of the best games to play with friends, so it makes for the perfect birthday or New Year's party game for adults. Just remember to drink responsibly and have a good time.
