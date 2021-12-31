The new release of Mario Party Superstars brings together five classic boards and 100 of the best minigames from previous Mario Party games. Some of these games even come for N64 Mario Party entries, but they've been given updated controls and graphics to make them play well on Switch. As such, this is seriously one of the best Nintendo Switch party games. If you want to get together with a bunch of friends and play an awesome game together, then Mario Party Superstars is a great addition to any Nintendo Switch library.

If you and your friends are all adults over the drinking age in your region, Mario Party Superstars can also be a really fun drinking game. Of course, you can turn just about anything into a drinking game, but you need to have the rules in place so everyone knows what to do. Here are our rules for a Mario Party Superstars drinking game.

NOTE: It should go without saying but I am going to put it out there anyway.