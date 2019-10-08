The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening has a total of eight main dungeons, but there's a ninth, special dungeon hidden off the beaten path. This Color Dungeon was added in the Game Boy Color version of Link's Awakening and has made a comeback on the Switch. If you're a curious, investigative player, you may stumble into it on your own, but it can be a bit tricky to remember to go back for the out-of-place clue that sends you there once you get the ability to do so. If you need more help, here's how to unlock the Color Dungeon:
How to unlock the Color Dungeon in Link's Awakening
- You'll first need to have completed the third dungeon, the Key Cavern, which gives you the ability to Dash.
- Return to Mabe Village, and enter the Library.
- You'll see a book on top of a shelf in the back about to fall off. Dash into the shelf to knock it down.
Read the book, and either have this guide open or take a screenshot of the directions inside.
- Head to the Graveyard
- In the southeast corner of the graveyard, find five tombstones
The numbers in the instructions tell you what order to move the tombstones in. The arrows tell you the direction.
- Move the bottom right tombstone down.
- Move the bottom left tombstone left
- Move the top left tombstone up
- Move the top middle tombstone right
- Move the top right tombstone up to reveal the entrance to the Color Dungeon.
What is the Color Dungeon?
The Color Dungeon is a bonus dungeon created for the Game Boy Color version of Link's Awakening that's been added to the Nintendo Switch version, though it's a bit less impressive now that we've been gaming in color for years. Most of the puzzles involve using colors or shapes (for those who are colorblind) to solve, and many of the enemies have colored themes as well.
What do I need to defeat the Color Dungeon?
You can defeat the Color Dungeon as soon as you unlock it after the Key Cavern, but it can be helpful to wait a bit longer to obtain the bow and arrows, bombs, and even the boomerang can be helpful in making sure you don't get overwhelmed by enemies. However, it's not a long or especially challenging dungeon, so don't fret if you want to get it out of the way quickly.
