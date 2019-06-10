As you may have heard, Apple is splitting up iTunes into multiple apps into three separate pieces. Like Teddy Roosevelt busting a trust, Apple is breaking up the monopolistic hold that iTunes has had over a person's digital media with the new Music, Podcast, and Apple TV apps in macOS Catalina.

If you're familiar with iTunes, you're not going to have to do a lot of work to get used to the Music app. The app functions in much the same way as iTunes did for music, though it should be noted that the Apple Music integration, at least from a subjective viewpoint, seems much tighter.

Here's how to use the Music app on macOS Catalina.