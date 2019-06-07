Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS , watchOS , tvOS , and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.

With the death of iTunes in macOS Catalina, Mac is getting its very own Podcasts app. In this app, you'll subscribe to, search for, and manage your Podcast library. If you're familiar with the iOS Podcasts app, you'll likely be pretty familiar with the interface, but if you're completely new to the app, here's a handy step-by-step guide to get you started!

How to play a podcast in the Podcasts app

Playing a podcast, whether you already have it downloaded, or are just browsing new ones, is just a click away.

Launch the Podcasts app from your Dock, Launchpad, or Applications Folder. Click on the podcast photo of the podcast you want to hear.

It doesn't matter what tab you're in, whether you're browsing for a new podcast, or you're you want to listen to the last podcast you started, anytime you click on a podcast the app will play that podcast for you.

How to search for a podcast in the Podcasts app

Heard about a new podcast you want to check out? Search for using the sidebar.

Launch the Podcasts app from your Dock, Launchpad, or Applications Folder. Click search bar in the sidebar. Enter your search term. Hit Enter/Return on your keyboard.

Here you'll see all the options for shows and episodes that relate to your search term.

How to search for a podcast in your library the Podcasts app

If you're looking for a podcast or an episode from a podcast that's in your library, you can search your library any time in the Podcasts app.

Launch the Podcasts app from your Dock, Launchpad, or Applications Folder. Click search bar in the sidebar. Click the Your Library tab. Enter your search term. Hit Enter/Return on your keyboard.

How to subscribe to a podcast in the Podcasts app

Subscribing to a podcast will automatically put that podcast in your library, meaning you can see when new episodes are released, and always listen to the newest episodes.

Launch the Podcasts app from your Dock, Launchpad, or Applications Folder. Find the podcast you want to subscribe to. Hover over the podcast photo until the play and options buttons appear. Click the options button. It represented by three dots. Click Subscribe.

How to unsubscribe to a podcast in the Podcasts app

If you no longer want to be subscribed to a podcast, you can unsubscribe from a podcast at any time. Unsubscribing will not remove it from your library, but will prevent new episodes from automatically be added to your library.

Launch the Podcasts app from your Dock, Launchpad, or Applications Folder. Find the podcast you wish to unsubscribe in your library. Hover over the podcast photo until the play and options buttons appear. Click the options button. It's represented by three dots. Click unsubscribe.

How to delete a podcast from your library in the Podcasts app

If you want to delete a podcast and all the associated episodes from your library, you can do so at any time.

Launch the Podcasts app from your Dock, Launchpad, or Applications Folder. Find the podcast you want to delete in your library. Hover over the podcast photo until the play and options buttons appear. Click the options button. It's represented by three dots. Click Delete from library.

How to play a podcasts next in queue in the Podcasts app

Launch the Podcasts app from your Dock, Launchpad, or Applications Folder. Find the podcast episode you want to play next in your library. Hover over the podcast photo until the play and options buttons appear. Click the options button. It's represented by three dots. Click Play Next.

How to view the top charts in the Podcasts app

If you want to know what's hot and trending in the podcasts world, you can find it all in the podcasts app.

Launch the Podcasts app from your Dock, Launchpad, or Applications Folder. Click Top Charts in the sidebar.

Here you'll see the top shows and top episodes of podcasts that are being listened to by other Podcasts users.

How to share a podcast in the Podcasts app

If you want to send a podcast to a friend via messages, email, AirDrop, Notes, or another method, you can do so with any show!

Launch the Podcasts app from your Dock, Launchpad, or Applications Folder. Find the podcast you want to share. Hover over the podcast photo until the play and options buttons appear. Click the options button. It's represented by three dots. Click Share Show or Share Episode. Click the sharing method you want.

From here, depending on which method you chose, you'll need to put in some additional information. It's different for each method, so follow the appropriate prompts to share your podcast.

How to turn off notifications in the Podcasts app

Launch the Podcasts app from your Dock, Launchpad, or Applications Folder. Find the podcast you don't want notifications from in your library. Hover over the podcast photo until the play and options buttons appear. Click the options button. It looks like three dots. Click Settings Click the notifications on/off switch. When the switch is grey, notifications will be turned off.

You can turn on notifications again at any time by following the same steps above.

How to change the order episodes get played in the Podcasts app

Launch the Podcasts app from your Dock, Launchpad, or Applications Folder. Find the podcast you don't want notifications from in your library. Hover over the podcast photo until the play and options buttons appear. Click the options button. It looks like three dots. Click Settings Click the option you want for your episodes. Your choices are as follows: Play in Sequential Order

Play Most Recent First

Only Keep the Most Recent Episodes

Custom Settings Click Done.

Any questions

Do you have any other questions about the Podcasts app? Let us know in the comments down below.