We expect a lot of exciting Nintendo E3 announcements this year what with so many highly anticipated games being worked on. Historically, the Japanese gaming company goes all out during their Nintendo E3 Direct announcing new Switch games, giving release dates, and even showing off new gameplay for some of their bigger titles.

If you don't want to miss out on the excitement of watching the E3 event live and first hand then make sure to tune in at the right day and time. Here's when and where to watch the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct.