I absolutely love my Nintendo Switch Lite. It's super portable, feels great in my hands, and is nice to look at. However, certain games aren't as easy to play without an external controller. Thing is, purchasing additional controllers like Joy-Cons or the Pro Controller can get expensive. The good news is that if you already have an Xbox One controller then you can pair it with your small Switch and play wirelessly. Here's how you do it.

Note: Whenever you use an external controller with the Switch Lite it's best to have the gaming system setup on a play stand since the smaller Switch doesn't have its own kickstand. I recommend the Hori Compact Playstand. I use it all the time and it folds compact when I'm done with it.

Products used in this guide

Plug it in: Mayflash Magic-NS Wireless Adapter ($20 at Amazon)

Connecting your Xbox One Controller to the Switch Lite

The Magic-NS Adapter comes with a USB-C cable. Plug in the USB-C cable into the bottom of the Nintendo Switch Lite. The other side of the cable has a female USB-A port. Insert the Magic-NS Wireless Adapter into this other end. On the side of the Magic-NS Adapter you'll find a small black button that can be held down for 3-5 seconds to change modes. You can tell you're on a different mode because a different colored LED will light up. Change modes until the red LED lights up. With the red LED flashing, quickly press and release the black button to make the LED flash faster. Now grab the Xbox One controller and wake it up by pressing the Xbox home button. Press the sync button on top of the Xbox One controller to pair it with the Magic-NS Adapter. Keep the Xbox One controller near the Switch Lite and Magic-NS adapter until the Xbox symbol stops flashing. When this screen comes up, press the Xbox One controller's LB and RB buttons at the same time. Now you're all paired up. Have fun playing with your Xbox One controller!

The Nintendo Switch Lite is an awesome little handheld device. If for any reason you want to pair an external controller to it, it's good to know that you can use an Xbox One controller that you already have lying around. I especially like the Magic-NS adapter and accompanying cable because they are small and don't take up a lot of room. You'll be able to travel with them easily to play wirelessly with an Xbox One controller wherever you go.