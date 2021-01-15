A huge dump of massive MacBook Pro leaks has revealed a slew of details about Apple's rumored upcoming new models.

First up, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed several key new details about the expected devices. In a note seen by iMore, Kuo reiterated that Apple will release a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in Q3 of 2021. They will feature a new chassis design with a flat, right-angled top and bottom cover akin to that of the iPhone 12, rather than the slight curve of previous models. Kuo says that MagSafe charging will return, but the Touch Bar is out in favor of a row of physical buttons. Kuo says there will be no Intel option for the new Macs, and that they'll be equipped with more types of port so that users "may not need adapters." Kuo says the new MacBooks will boost MacBook shipments by 25-30% in 2021 to some 20 million units, with the MBP accounting for 60-70% of total shipments. Kuo also says the new MacBook Pro models will adopt a heat dissipation style similar to the current 16-inch MBP for improved cooling.

In the same breath, the ever-reliable Mark Gurman has issued a Bloomberg report to echo nearly all of these changes.

From the report:

Apple Inc. is planning upgraded MacBook Pro laptops this year with much faster processors, updated displays and the return of its magnetic charger, according to a person with knowledge of the plans. The new laptops are planned to come in two screen sizes, a 14-inch model codenamed J314 and a 16-inch version internally dubbed J316. Both will use next-generation versions of Apple's in-house Mac processors, upgraded with more cores and enhanced graphics, the person said, asking not to be named as the products are not yet announced.

Gurman, like Kuo, reiterated that Apple will move away from Intel's chips completely and is planning to add brand new, improved displays:

Beyond the more powerful chips, Apple is also planning to step up the displays in its new MacBook Pros with brighter, higher-contrast panels, the person said. The new Macs will look similar to the current versions, albeit with minor design changes. Apple is aiming to launch the new MacBook Pros around the middle of the year.

Like Kuo, Gurman also confirmed that MagSafe will return. Recently added to the iPhone, MagSafe in Mac provides a magnetic failsafe to detach your charging cable if it's pulled on too hard. Gurman says the new Macs will retain "multiple" USB-C ports, noting elsewhere on Twitter there would be more than two.

Gurman also reiterated Apple is "testing" new Macs with no Touch Bar, citing how some professional users have found the feature to be less valuable than physical keys.

Gurman finally notes that Apple plans to release a new MacBook Air "long after" the next MacBook Pros, previous reports have suggested this will come in 2022.