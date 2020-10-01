Popular mind mapping app MindNode has a big new update out, with support for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 bringing some pretty sweet features to the mix.

The most obvious change and the one that most people will dive straight into, is widgets. You can put your document right on the Home screen and tapping it will open it right in MindNode, just as it should.

Our new widget lets users access their documents right from the Home Screen. A simple tap opens one of their recent or pinned files, giving them instant access to add new thoughts to their mind maps.

There's a ton to enjoy over on the iPad as well. Apple Pencil Scribble support has been added, allowing users to add titles to nodes and connections by writing into the screen. If a keyboard and trackpad is more your style you'll enjoy the new gestures, too.

Keyboard & Pointer Gestures: Use the Shift + Drag shortcut to quickly create a connection, hold Option (⌥) to turn the node well into a folding indicator, and hold Option (⌥) and click on the canvas to create a new main node.

On top of that, there are new iPadOS 14 context menus for nodes, connections, and images as well as a newly customized pointer as well.

All of this is available right now as a free update for existing users. I'm told that the widgets will also come to the Mac once Apple gets around to launching macOS 11 Big Sur, too. Whenever that turns out to be.