With 15 days left and at 1424% of its original starting goal, it's probably fair to say that the HybridDrive expandable storage hub is popular. And as well it should be – offering an SSD, HDMI, USB-C, microSD, SD, and two USB slots in one package? Well, that's worth taking a deeper look at.

Starting at $69 for a 128GB model, the HybridDrive's Indiegogo is already well beyond needing help to get over the line. But if you haven't already come across this thing, you're probably going to take a gander at it soon. The people behind the campaign expect to begin shipping in July.

So what exactly is this thing? On the surface, it looks pretty impressive.