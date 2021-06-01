Both strength and cardio are integral components to an effective workout regimen. Some people prefer one over the other, but if you're trying to get results fast, incorporating both in your weekly workout routine will change your body the fastest. More and more connected fitness equipment is hitting the market featuring all kinds of workout profiles and connected exercise machines. Recently, I tried HYGEAR, a smart home gym system. I love that HYGEAR is lightweight, portable, and travel-friendly. This equipment easily pairs with the HyFit app to deliver effective strength training workouts wherever you are.

HYGEAR review: Price and availability

This product was just rebranded from HyFit Gear 1 to HYGEAR, and it's readily available via the HYGEAR Fit site. You can buy it for a one-time payment of $199, or you can choose the monthly payment option of $15 per month. Take note that if you decide on monthly payments, it is a 12-month commitment. The HyFit app is free. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more HYGEAR: Lightweight, portable, travel friendly

The equipment HYGEAR is a smart home gym system that uses two smart elastic bands to track and record your workout data. The entire system includes two smart bands, two ankle bands, two wrist bands, a door anchor, a foreign anchor, two handles, and a USB charging cable for the smart sensors. This purchase also includes a handy carrying case. The entire system weighs in at just over three pounds, making it lightweight, portable, and incredibly travel friendly. The entire HYGEAR system weighs just over three pounds; you can take it anywhere! I love to travel, and I love to work out. When I'm at home, it's easy for me to get four or five workouts in every week, but when I'm traveling, finding time to train can get tricky. HYGEAR makes it really easy to take a total body fitness system with you wherever you go. All you need is a solid anchor point, and you can do effective workouts pretty much anywhere. The smart elastic bands are what make this training system a connected fitness system. These bands pair with the HyFit app to track and record your workout data on your smartphone or tablet. The app and the bands work in tandem to track your time spent working out, the number of workouts completed, reps, weight, averages, total calories, and total power. The app and workouts

The bands easily pair with the Hyfit app. You press the button once on the smart sensors to wake them up, then red and blue lights will start blinking. If the app is open, it will automatically connect to your sensors. Once your device is connected, you'll see a blue light blink slowly. You can also manually pair your sensors if necessary. Note that they will automatically sleep if the app is not used for 20 minutes or three minutes after closing the app. This system is compatible with both iOS and Android, and the app is user-friendly. This system is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and the HyFit app is user-friendly. Once you get your HYGEAR, download the free HyFit app onto your device. You'll be prompted to create a user profile where you'll enter your age, gender, weight, and height. One thing I want to point out that I think is really odd is that it won't let me measure my height in feet and my weight in pounds. It offers centimeter and foot height measurements and kilo and pound weight measurements, but it automatically switches my weight to kilos every time I input my height in feet. If I input my weight in pounds, it automatically switches my height to centimeters. I don't know if this is a weird glitch on my phone only or if it's a universal issue, but it's annoying nevertheless.

Once you're in the app, it's straightforward to use. On the bottom of the screen, from left to right, there's a home tab, my workouts tab, statistics tab, and profile tab. The home tab allows you to view and choose available programs, workouts, and exercises. The my workouts tab is where you can create workout plans and exercises. The statistics tab is where you'll see all of your workout data, active muscles, and number of exercises spent working each muscle group. The profile tab is where you'll find all your personal info, settings, and devices. HYGEAR offers many different workouts, exercises, and fitness programs within the Hyfit app. HYGEAR offers strength, core, abs, weight loss, HIIT, cardio, and getting started with your gear workouts. The app also features workout programs with names like HIIT & Cardio, or Core Crusher, and the option of doing specific, single exercises like lunges, V-ups, or thrusters. Each class incorporates music to keep you motivated, which I love. The music isn't recognizable due to copyright expenses, I assume, but it gets the job done. I've taken several HYGEAR workouts and have found them to be effective. This system definitely focuses more on strength training, but there are cardio and HIIT workouts available that will definitely get your heart pumping. If you're brand new to fitness or haven't worked out in a long time, I highly recommend starting with one of the getting started classes. Even if you're a fitness professional, I recommend watching the how to get started using your gear video so you know how to use the equipment and all of the attachments correctly. HYGEAR review: Constantly switching out attachments, choppy flow

This system includes ankle, wrist, and handle attachments. In all of the HYGEAR workouts I've completed, I've needed to switch out all three attachments throughout the entire class consistently. It's annoying to have to do this all of the time. It really disrupts the flow of the class and makes the overall workout feel really choppy to me. I recommend starting each workout wearing both the wrist and ankle bands to expedite this process. I found having to switch out attachments constantly annoying. It made the flow of the workout choppy. This system can be used as a suspension system, but to be used as such, you must have a solid anchor point. You can wrap it around a tree or pole or anchor it under or over a door, but make sure it's entirely anchored before you begin, or you run the risk of the bands pulling loose, sending you tumbling backward. I have a metal railing that works well on my outdoor patio because it's anchored in cement, so it's not going anywhere. However, it is really hard for me to see the classes on my smartphone or tablet when I'm outside in the sun. HYGEAR review: Competition

The Vitruvian V-form trainer is a connected strength training machine. It consists of a platform with two resistance bands and the option of connecting a bar or individual handholds. This machine uses a unique algorithm to work in tandem with you. It's designed to deliver the perfect weight load in every rep. The Vitruvian app keeps tabs on your performance data and motivates you towards your goals. In tandem with the V-form trainer, Vitruvian delivers killer strength training workouts personalized to your fitness level. The technology definitely exceeds that of HYGEAR. However, it's much more expensive, and it's definitely not portable nor travel-friendly. If you're looking for a gym you can take with you anywhere, HYGEAR is the obvious choice. If you want a smart, connected, strength training machine to work out with at home, Vitruvian V-form is a great option.

The LifePro WaverMini is a great workout and physical therapy tool. It features a vibrating platform for vibrational therapy and two handheld resistance bands that connect to the platform's base. You can do all kinds of workouts on this machine, and vibrational therapy is excellent for those rehabbing injuries, those with sensitive joints, or post-workout recovery. It's less expensive than HYGEAR but offers workouts and therapy. It is portable, but it's much heavier and bulkier than HYGEAR. If you're looking for something lightweight that you can take anywhere, HYGEAR is the way to go. HYGEAR review: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want something light

You want something portable

You want something travel friendly You shouldn't buy this if... You're looking for lots of cardio workouts

You don't want to switch out attachments constantly

You want your workouts to flow smoothly This system is lightweight (it weighs a touch over three pounds), versatile, and portable, making it extra travel-friendly so you can do your workouts anywhere. It's perfect equipment to take on the road. You shouldn't buy this if you're looking for lots of cardio workouts, this program does offer a few cardio classes, but it focuses primarily on strength. You'll also be switching out your attachments frequently, which makes the workouts a bit choppy. 3.5 out of 5 The HYGEAR connected fitness system is lightweight, portable, and travel-friendly. It has everything you need to do effective workouts pretty much anywhere. The HyFit app pairs seamlessly with the smart sensors to track and store all of your workout data, and it's very easy to use. This entire system weighs just over three pounds. It's great low-profile equipment for those that want a connected home gym experience.