What you need to know
- New DLC has been announced for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
- A road map has been, including new characters, new stages, and new challenges.
- The first of the DLC is set to drop on May 28.
The action packed hack and slash Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity proved to be a hit when it released in November 2020. Nintendo has announced that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will receive a DLC pack that contains two DLC packs that include new characters, new levels, and new character vignettes. The Expansion Pass is available for preorder now, and the first wave of DLC will arrive on June 2021.
Check out the trailer:
The new Expansion pass will release in two waves. The first wave of DLC arrives this June and will include new weapon types, new challenges in the Royal Ancient Land, new challenging enemies, and an expanded roster. The second wave will arrive in November 2021 and include even more character vignettes, stages, and an expanded roster.
The pass is available for preorder on the Nintendo eShop for $20. If you preorder the DLC, you'll receive a purchase bonus start May 28th. The bonus will include a new costume and a new weapon for Link.
