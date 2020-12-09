Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the latest action-packed chapter in The Legend of Zelda series, taking place 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Many characters from Breath of the Wild join the battle to save Hyrule, including Hestu, the maraca shaking Korok. And just like Breath of the Wild, other Koroks have hidden themselves all over Hyrule, waiting to reward whoever finds them with a big, steaming Korok Seed!
There are 134 Korok Seeds to find in Age of Calamity, littered across every Chapter and even in some challenges. If you need help collecting them all, you've come to the right place. Here are all of the Korok locations in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Be warned; there are story spoilers ahead.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Korok guide — Chapters
There are 122 Korok Seeds found across the game's seven Chapters. They don't need to be acquired in any specific order, so feel free to collect them as you fight across each map. Sometime after Hestu joins your party, the challenge A Most Peculiar Korok will appear. Completing that challenge will allow you to see how many Koroks are in every chapter, which is necessary for keeping track of where you need to look.
Chapter 1
The Battle of Hyrule Field
There are seven Koroks to find in this level.
- In a crate, northwest of the Outpost.
- In the east in the middle of a bridge.
- Through the castle gate in the center of the map. Look for a tree stump.
- Floating above the horse grounds.
- Just outside the south exit of the first Outpost you take control of. Look for a flower.
- A flower on the path between the main field and the Outpost. It's south of the stables.
- You'll find a flower next to a tree trunk along the wall in town.
Guardian Amok
There are six Koroks to find in this level. It might be tempting to take the Guardian out, but if you do, you'll end the level.
- There's a flower on the right of the path just before the Guardian appears.
- A tree stump in the area where the Guardian appears.
- Northwest of the platform to the right of the unearthed Guardian, just before you jump to the lower level.
- In the west, you'll find another unearthed Guardian. The Korok is hiding to the left of it.
- On a grassy ledge behind the Outpost in the south.
- Floating in the southeast section of the map. Shoot it down with an arrow.
Chapter 2
Mipha, the Zora Princess
There are four Koroks to find in this level.
- Take the staircase to the area above where you start.
- On the east side of the map, in the grass just passed the Outpost in the center of the map.
- You'll find a flower just south of the Outpost in the northwest.
- You'll find a flower on the eastern bridge outside of the main palace.
Daruk, the Goron Hero
There are eight Koroks to find in this level.
- Turn around at the very beginning of the level and head behind the structure where Impa and Zelda are waiting. You'll find the Korok at the pinwheel.
- In the southwest part of the map, to the right of Outpost outside the stone house.
- In the center of the map, to the right of the Outpost.
- Next to the red arrow sign at the hot springs.
- You'll find a sparkling spot on the path towards Death Mountain, just past the bridge that Daruk lowers.
- You'll find this tree stump to the right of the lava bridge, southwest of the area you start at.
- Left of the bridge into Goron City.
- After defeating the Igneo Talus and crossing the bridge, you'll find this Korok hiding in a crate.
Revali, the Rito Warrior
There are eight Koroks to find in this level.
- Turn around at the start of the level and head into the Outpost. You'll find a tree stump inside.
- You'll find a flower after the first right turn from the beginning of the level.
- In the southwest part of the map, near an Outpost.
- After your ride the wind to the upper section of the map, head to the northwestern corner, and you'll find a tree stump surrounded by stones.
- A pinwheel next to the water in the center of the map, right before you fight two Rito Captains.
- Ride an updraft to the raised area in the east, just before you float down and battle the Ice Moblin.
- You'll see a floating target on the path in the opposite direction of the boss area. You'll have to use Statis to freeze it and knock it down.
- Past the boss area, bomb the rocks at the end of the path.
Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief
There are nine Koroks to find in this level.
- In a crate southwest of the city.
- Northwest of the starting area, next to the pillars outside of the city.
- A pinwheel between the cannons in the northeast, just outside of the Outpost.
- Up the stairs on the palace balcony, outside of Urbosa's bedroom.
- In the courtyard by the western gate to the city.
- You'll find a pinwheel in the most northern part of the city.
- There is a floating target in the second desert area's southeastern tip, next to the pillars.
- In the sand in the west, next to a statue and set of pillars, you'll find a sparkling point with another hidden Korok.
- Destroy a pile of rocks along the southeast edge of the map.
The Yiga Clan Attacks!
There are eight Koroks to find in this level.
- In the most southern point of the map, you'll find a sparkling point in front of a house in its front garden.
- There's a flower at the southeast corner of the map.
- You'll find a tree stump beside some hay bales and outhouses just easy to the Outpost in the southeastern part of the map. Look for the Outpost with the well in the middle.
- You find a flower among the flowers in the southwest.
- Also, in the southwest behind some houses.
- In the northeast, there's a flipped over wagon on a dead-end path in the northeast. You'll find a flower beside it.
- There's a tree stump next to the graveyard, south of the central northern Outpost
- Head west from the starting area and then north. Keep going up until you get to a dead-end, and look up to see a floating target. Use Statis to freeze it and knock it down.
Chapter 3
Freeing Korok Forest
There are ten Koroks to find in this level.
- To the left of the starting area hidden in a crate.
- From the start, run forward and then right to find a flower.
- From the starting area, make a left, and you'll see a pinwheel in the grass on the left, right next to the well.
- A pinwheel next to the Outpost in the west.
- A pinwheel outside a gate in the east.
- At the end of the southeast path, you'll see a floating target.
- A flower next to a tree trunk in the southeast.
- A flower just outside the central area where you fight the Stalnox.
- North of the central area where you fight the Stalnox.
- East of the north Outpost, along the top of the map.
The Road Home, Besieged
There are three Koroks to find in this level.
- Next to the skull fort down the eastern fork in the center of the map.
- Down the western fork of the map, behind a bunch of rocks. Use your bombs to set him free.
- To the left of the final area where you battle the Stone Taluses.
Chapter 4
Akkala Tower
There are five Koroks to find in this level.
- In a small fort southwest of the starting area.
- There's a Korok hidden in the north of the map.
- You'll find a Korok in a tree stump in the southeast area.
- In the courtyard to the south once you enter the Citadel.
- Head north of the Citadel and climb the stairs. You'll find a Korok on the landing, just before the room with the Lynel.
Destroy the Yiga Clan!
There are eight Koroks to find on this level.
- Right of the starting area.
- There's a floating target to the left of the starting area. Use Stasis to hold it still and then hit it.
- There's a sparkling spot on the ground outside of the southwest Outpost inside the hideout.
- At the end of a corridor between the southwestern and northern Outpost, you'll find a Korok's pinwheel.
- Continue down the same corridor as Korok #4.
- Halfway down the stairway leading to the cave in the northeastern area of the hideout.
- At the top of the staircase, east of the hideout entrance.
- In the corridor leading to the boss battle, after fighting Sooga.
When Courage Fails
There are five Koroks to find on this level.
- You'll stumble upon this flower after you bomb the third tree.
- A floating target in the west of the map.
- A sparkling spot in the water to the west of the map.
- Hiding in a crate in the southwest.
- Along a stream that leads to a dead-end in the south.
Chapters 5 - 7
Here's where you'll find Koroks during the latter half of the game.
Chapter 5
Calamity Strikes
There are seven Koroks to find on this level.
- One the left just outside of the first Outpost.
- To the right of the staircase after the battle with the Guardians in the throne room.
- Hiding in a crate in the same area as Korok #2.
- In a crate at the top level of the library in the south exit.
- North of the dining room in a dead-end room.
- Behind a wall in the dark stone corridor, just before the dining room. Use the bombs to crack it open.
- South of the hall with the Lynel. Look for a sparkling spot on the left.
Water and Fire
There are three Koroks to find on this level.
- At the start of the level, turn around and head west until you get to the hot springs. Look up and freeze the floating target with Statis and then hit it.
- Down a path in the south part of the map, in a crate next to a treasure chest.
- Past the enemy tower in the southeast.
Air and Lightning
There are five Koroks to find on this level.
- Behind a wall in the southwest. Use your bomb to expose the Korok.
- After killing the Fire Moblin, head southwest, and you'll find a flower behind a log.
- Near the updraft at the north point of the map. Look for a tree stump.
- Use the updraft next to where you got Korok #3, and you'll end up in a small area with a floating target. Use Stasis to freeze it and hit it.
- To the left, just before the final updraft.
Chapter 6
Relentless as a Waterfall
There are six Koroks to find on this level.
- A flower by the western entrance to the Outpost in the southwest.
- In the southeast corner of the map.
- Up the stairs in the Citadel.
- Look for a crate in the room with the tower in the middle, just after you rescue Robbie.
- The lower floor of the circular tower room.
- After the cannons have blasted the Guardian off of the bridge, turn right after jumping down the bridge and look for a tree stump.
Each Step Like Thunder
There are four Koroks to find on this level
- At the start, turn left and cross the bridge. You'll spot the pinwheel to the right next to a treasure chest.
- Outside the Outpost in the southeast.
- Next to a treasure chest down a path in the map's northeast part.
- In a tree stump in the Outpost in the northwest part of the map.
Chapter 7
The Great Plateau
There are seven Koroks to find on this level.
- At the end of the path in the very center of the map.
- Right of the Outpost entrance, just north of the Temple of Time.
- By the Outpost in the southeast.
- Next to a tree in the north.
- Directly outside of the Shrine of Resurrection, on a cliff, overlooking Hyrule.
- A tree stump in the west, just south of the Shrine of Resurrection.
- Under some rocks on the western wall in the southeast part of the map.
All Hyrule, United
There are six Koroks to find on this level.
- You'll find a tree stump in the southeast, just at the end of the left fork on your way to the Outpost.
- North of a building in the ranch.
- By the water in the northeast.
- In a fenced yard to the west of where Teba is fighting.
- In the southwest corner of the map, you'll find a floating target. Use Statis to freeze it and knock it down.
- Hiding in a crate in the Outpost that opens up in the map's northwest corner.
The Future of Hyrule
There are three Koroks to find on this level.
- At the start of the level, make a left, and you'll see a flower.
- There is a tree stump in the east of the map.
- Next to a busted Guardian in the east.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Korok guide — Challenges
The remaining 12 Koroks are hidden among the challenges located all over the map of Hyrule.
Mipha's Training
There is one Korok to find on this level.
- in a tree stump just about the northern Outpost.
Cross the Hebra Mountains
There is one Korok to find on this level.
- In a wooden crate in the southwest part of the map.
Anti-Ice Training: II
There is one Korok to find on this level.
- Halfway up the mountain path in the south.
Inn-Keeper's Request
There is one Korok to find on this level.
- Head south, down the middle portion, of the map.
Winged Escort
There is one Korok to find on this level.
- A tree stump just above the northern Outpost.
Defend Zora's Domain
There is one Korok to find on this level.
- At the start of the challenge, turn around and follow the path north until you spot a pinwheel just outside the gate.
Elemental Uproar
There are two Koroks to find on this level.
- On the trail in the center of the map.
- West of Korok #1, near the road junction.
Polishing His Technique
There is one Korok to find on this level.
- Down the center of the map, around the second bend.
Hair-Width Trial: Expert+
There is one Korok to find on this level.
- Down the hill and to the left. It is hiding in a crate.
Hunting Partners
There is one Korok to find on this level.
- Southeast of the map.
Defend Hyrule Castle
There is one Korok to find on this level.
- In the southwest of the map, behind a wall. Use the bombs to break it down.
A valiant effort
Those are all of the Koroks found in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Collecting all of the Korok is the only way to earn Korok Seeds, which will help you complete all of Hestu's quest, and also increase your weapon capacity, much like it did in Breath of the Wild.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is full of challenges and quests to complete, so grab an extra controller and play with a friend as you vanquish Calamity Ganon and save Hyrule in one of the best Nintendo Switch games of the year.
