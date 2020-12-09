Previous 1 of 2 Next: Chapter 5 Chapter 6 Chapter 7 Challenges

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the latest action-packed chapter in The Legend of Zelda series, taking place 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Many characters from Breath of the Wild join the battle to save Hyrule, including Hestu, the maraca shaking Korok. And just like Breath of the Wild, other Koroks have hidden themselves all over Hyrule, waiting to reward whoever finds them with a big, steaming Korok Seed! There are 134 Korok Seeds to find in Age of Calamity, littered across every Chapter and even in some challenges. If you need help collecting them all, you've come to the right place. Here are all of the Korok locations in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Be warned; there are story spoilers ahead.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Korok guide — Chapters

There are 122 Korok Seeds found across the game's seven Chapters. They don't need to be acquired in any specific order, so feel free to collect them as you fight across each map. Sometime after Hestu joins your party, the challenge A Most Peculiar Korok will appear. Completing that challenge will allow you to see how many Koroks are in every chapter, which is necessary for keeping track of where you need to look.

Chapter 1

The Battle of Hyrule Field There are seven Koroks to find in this level. In a crate, northwest of the Outpost. In the east in the middle of a bridge. Through the castle gate in the center of the map. Look for a tree stump. Floating above the horse grounds. Just outside the south exit of the first Outpost you take control of. Look for a flower. A flower on the path between the main field and the Outpost. It's south of the stables. You'll find a flower next to a tree trunk along the wall in town. Guardian Amok There are six Koroks to find in this level. It might be tempting to take the Guardian out, but if you do, you'll end the level. There's a flower on the right of the path just before the Guardian appears. A tree stump in the area where the Guardian appears. Northwest of the platform to the right of the unearthed Guardian, just before you jump to the lower level. In the west, you'll find another unearthed Guardian. The Korok is hiding to the left of it. On a grassy ledge behind the Outpost in the south. Floating in the southeast section of the map. Shoot it down with an arrow. Chapter 2

Mipha, the Zora Princess There are four Koroks to find in this level. Take the staircase to the area above where you start. On the east side of the map, in the grass just passed the Outpost in the center of the map. You'll find a flower just south of the Outpost in the northwest. You'll find a flower on the eastern bridge outside of the main palace. Daruk, the Goron Hero There are eight Koroks to find in this level. Turn around at the very beginning of the level and head behind the structure where Impa and Zelda are waiting. You'll find the Korok at the pinwheel. In the southwest part of the map, to the right of Outpost outside the stone house. In the center of the map, to the right of the Outpost. Next to the red arrow sign at the hot springs. You'll find a sparkling spot on the path towards Death Mountain, just past the bridge that Daruk lowers. You'll find this tree stump to the right of the lava bridge, southwest of the area you start at. Left of the bridge into Goron City. After defeating the Igneo Talus and crossing the bridge, you'll find this Korok hiding in a crate. Revali, the Rito Warrior There are eight Koroks to find in this level. Turn around at the start of the level and head into the Outpost. You'll find a tree stump inside. You'll find a flower after the first right turn from the beginning of the level. In the southwest part of the map, near an Outpost. After your ride the wind to the upper section of the map, head to the northwestern corner, and you'll find a tree stump surrounded by stones. A pinwheel next to the water in the center of the map, right before you fight two Rito Captains. Ride an updraft to the raised area in the east, just before you float down and battle the Ice Moblin. You'll see a floating target on the path in the opposite direction of the boss area. You'll have to use Statis to freeze it and knock it down. Past the boss area, bomb the rocks at the end of the path. Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief There are nine Koroks to find in this level. In a crate southwest of the city. Northwest of the starting area, next to the pillars outside of the city. A pinwheel between the cannons in the northeast, just outside of the Outpost. Up the stairs on the palace balcony, outside of Urbosa's bedroom. In the courtyard by the western gate to the city. You'll find a pinwheel in the most northern part of the city. There is a floating target in the second desert area's southeastern tip, next to the pillars. In the sand in the west, next to a statue and set of pillars, you'll find a sparkling point with another hidden Korok. Destroy a pile of rocks along the southeast edge of the map. The Yiga Clan Attacks! There are eight Koroks to find in this level. In the most southern point of the map, you'll find a sparkling point in front of a house in its front garden. There's a flower at the southeast corner of the map. You'll find a tree stump beside some hay bales and outhouses just easy to the Outpost in the southeastern part of the map. Look for the Outpost with the well in the middle. You find a flower among the flowers in the southwest. Also, in the southwest behind some houses. In the northeast, there's a flipped over wagon on a dead-end path in the northeast. You'll find a flower beside it. There's a tree stump next to the graveyard, south of the central northern Outpost Head west from the starting area and then north. Keep going up until you get to a dead-end, and look up to see a floating target. Use Statis to freeze it and knock it down. Chapter 3

Freeing Korok Forest There are ten Koroks to find in this level. To the left of the starting area hidden in a crate. From the start, run forward and then right to find a flower. From the starting area, make a left, and you'll see a pinwheel in the grass on the left, right next to the well. A pinwheel next to the Outpost in the west. A pinwheel outside a gate in the east. At the end of the southeast path, you'll see a floating target. A flower next to a tree trunk in the southeast. A flower just outside the central area where you fight the Stalnox. North of the central area where you fight the Stalnox. East of the north Outpost, along the top of the map. The Road Home, Besieged There are three Koroks to find in this level. Next to the skull fort down the eastern fork in the center of the map. Down the western fork of the map, behind a bunch of rocks. Use your bombs to set him free. To the left of the final area where you battle the Stone Taluses. Chapter 4