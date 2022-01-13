The last few days have been a whirlwind of iPhone 14 rumors. No matter which way you slice it, at least iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max look set to do away with the infamous Face ID notch and replace it with at least one hole. Recent reports suggest as many as two of them. That's cool and all, but what does it really gain?

Hopefully, at least a battery percentage.

When Apple announced that the notch was going to be smaller on iPhone 13 than it was on iPhone 12, I was hopeful that the pixels we were getting back would be put to good use. That didn't happen and Apple gave us nothing new despite the extra space afforded by the smaller cutout. Now, with rumors strongly suggesting the notch will turn into a pair of holes, we're here again.

I do like the idea of Apple killing the notch off and as much as I thought the hole-punch camera trend was silly, there's something more aesthetically pleasing about a pill-shaped hole. I can even cope with the extra round hole that display analyst Ross Young seems to think we will get.

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible...The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei...Let's see those new renders pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022

But none of this jiggery-pokery really matters if we don't get a functional improvement. If Apple doesn't use the extra space to change something about how iOS works, why bother at all? The notch is fine and it's done the job admirably over the last few years, after all.

So, what could Apple do?