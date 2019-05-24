Not long after Apple announces a new product, the folks over at iFixit get to work on a teardown of Cupertino's latest device. On Friday, the team released its first look at the 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro, revealed earlier this week.

The 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro is very similar to last year's model, which was launched just 10 months ago in July. The most critical change, besides the updated internals available, is the introduction of new components for the device's butterfly keyboard. This time around, Apple has changed the material it uses for the internal keyboard mechanism.

Apple has been dealing with problems with the butterfly keyboard in recent years. Specifically, many users have reported dealing with broken or sticky keys. To resolve this, Apple has recently extended its Keyboard Service Program to include every machine that has a butterfly keyboard, so they're covered at no extra charge. Apple's also promising to speed up keyboard repairs for those users.

So did Apple fix the keyboard?

It will take some time before we know for sure whether the latest butterfly keyboard is a success. According to iFixit, there's a new silicone membrane that goes with a latest butterfly mechanism. Where last year's transparent switch cover material was described as "semi-opaque, somewhat tacky, and feels like silicone," the 2019 model is "clearer and smoother to the touch."