IKEA was very pleased with itself when it said it was launching HomeKit-capable smart blinds what feels like forever ago, but things soon started to go wrong. That HomeKit support was stripped first, and then the smart blinds were delayed. And now they've been delayed once more.

Speaking with The Verge IKEA confirmed the delay, saying that the smart blinds will come "later this year". The original delay came when IKEA decided it could improve functionality, although we don't know what that meant. Nor do we know if the situation is the same this time around. A launch date of yesterday, October 1st was set. And it's now been blown, too.

The Fyrtur blinds are already in parts of Europe, and that's the one that will arrive in the US at some point between now and never. There's a more translucent version available in Europe, called Kadrilj, but that isn't making its way over the Atlantic.

This new delay is disappointing for anyone who has been waiting for IKEA to get its act together. Granted, HomeKit support wasn't going to be there on day one, but it was going to come eventually. Who knows, maybe this delay will mean that HomeKit support is there on day one.

Whenever that turns out to be.