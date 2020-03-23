It's funny how during a pandemic, lots of people are starting to watch movies like Contagion or to read books about zombie pandemics. The world has long had a fascination with pandemic media or medical themed TV shows in general, and now that the world is grappling with a crisis, lots of people are looking for some sort of catharsis. I'm not immune to looking for something medical to help unwind these days, in fact, I have been rewatching Scrubs since the call for social distancing started.
You can currently watch Scrubs on Hulu, and if you're not familiar with the show, I'll give you a quick breakdown:
The show follows J.D. (Zach Braff), a new medical intern, as he starts his career at the fictional hospital of Scared Heart. J.D. has an inner monologue that narrates the show and also drifts off into these weird and hilarious fantasies from time to time. Of course, J.D. falls in love, goes through the stresses of his job, and has to deal with his annoying bosses as he continues to grow into the type of doctor he wants to be.
What's cool about Scrubs is, while it's primarily a comedy, it doesn't pull any punches when it comes to showing the downsides to working in a modern hospital. There are plently of moments in the show that are somber and cause you to reflect, and through it all, J.D. really learns to hold onto what he loves the most because life is fleeting and we have to squeeze as much joy, love, and happiness out of life as we can.
Of course, Scrubs is also beyond funny. With a ton of funny punch lines, visual gags, and a zany cast of characters, I guarantee you, laughter will be had if you give it a try.
