Exercise has long been an important part of my daily routine. I was a college athlete, an avid runner, and I even taught aerobic dance classes back in the day. Since I incurred a ski injury, those high-impact runs and dance moves are behind me. I bought my first exercise machine, an inexpensive stairclimber, years ago. I've always liked having the option to work out without having to go out, especially since I've lived in some pretty severe climates. A walk in the fresh air is fantastic, but I have a pretty narrow comfort window when it comes to the weather. I like having the ability to work out at home on my own schedule. That cheapie stairclimber lasted me well into my 20s, and when it wore out, it was replaced by an elliptical machine.

Elliptical machine

An elliptical machine lets me get a full-body cardio workout without putting undue stress on my knees and ankles. I usually get a good start on filling my Apple Watch rings before breakfast. My machine, the Bowflex Max Trainer M3 has two workout programs, eight resistance levels, a screen to track your workout, and a chest strap. It does have a water bottle holder and media shelf as well.