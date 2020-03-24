Elliptical Machine Source: Karen Freeman/iMore

Exercise has long been an important part of my daily routine. I was a college athlete, an avid runner, and I even taught aerobic dance classes back in the day. Since I incurred a ski injury, those high-impact runs and dance moves are behind me. I bought my first exercise machine, an inexpensive stairclimber, years ago. I've always liked having the option to work out without having to go out, especially since I've lived in some pretty severe climates. A walk in the fresh air is fantastic, but I have a pretty narrow comfort window when it comes to the weather. I like having the ability to work out at home on my own schedule. That cheapie stairclimber lasted me well into my 20s, and when it wore out, it was replaced by an elliptical machine.

Elliptical machine

An elliptical machine lets me get a full-body cardio workout without putting undue stress on my knees and ankles. I usually get a good start on filling my Apple Watch rings before breakfast. My machine, the Bowflex Max Trainer M3 has two workout programs, eight resistance levels, a screen to track your workout, and a chest strap. It does have a water bottle holder and media shelf as well.

Low-impact cardio machine

Bowflex Max Trainer M3

Home workout

An elliptical machine is a great way to get a cardio workout without hitting the gym.

App-connected elliptical machine

Bowflex offers more feature-rich models, such as the Bowflex Max Trainer M5, which adds Bluetooth connectivity, the Bowflex app experience, more workout programs, more resistance levels, and contact grips. The app provides personalized coaching, plus you can connect it to Apple Health and other apps like MyFitnessPal.

More advanced machine

Bowflex Max Trainer M5

Feature-rich

Connect to the Bowflex app and track your elliptical workouts with the M5.

Value-priced elliptical machine

You don't have to have an extremely pricey machine; a simple elliptical machine like this one will get your heart rate up while being easy on the joints. This one has eight resistance levels, and an LCD digital monitor to track your progress. It doesn't take up much space and it offers a smooth, quiet ride.

Bargain workout

Fast88 Portable Elliptical Machine

Simple elliptical

You don't have to spend a lot to get a full-body workout in the convenience of your own home.

Being home all day is no excuse to become a couch potato. I've been keeping up my elliptical workouts and it's truly helped keep me sane while I'm stuck in the house. Exercise time is me time. I catch up on my favorite TV shows on my iPad, surf the web, play games, or I text and email friends while I work out.

