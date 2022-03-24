Messages on iPhoneSource: iMore

Some of Apple's services have gone down for the third time this week.

According to the company's System Status page on the Apple Support website, both iMessage and iCloud Keychain experienced an outage today. Both services went down for "some users" between 4:47 PM and 4:59 PM EST. Apple says that both issues have been resolved:

  • iMessage - Resolved Issue
  • Today, 4:27 PM - 4:59 PM
  • Some users were affected

  • Users may have been unable to send attachments in iMessage.

  • iCloud Keychain - Resolved Issue

  • Today, 4:27 PM - 4:59 PM
  • Some users were affected
  • This service may have been slow or unavailable.

Today is the third day this week that Apple's services have experienced outages. In addition to today, a range of services went down on both Monday and Tuesday.

It's still unclear exactly what has been the cause for any of the outages and, at this point, it is also unclear if any of them are related.

