What you need to know
- iMessage experienced an outage for some users today.
- iCloud Keychain was also impacted by the outage.
- This is the third day this week that a major Apple service went down.
Some of Apple's services have gone down for the third time this week.
According to the company's System Status page on the Apple Support website, both iMessage and iCloud Keychain experienced an outage today. Both services went down for "some users" between 4:47 PM and 4:59 PM EST. Apple says that both issues have been resolved:
- iMessage - Resolved Issue
- Today, 4:27 PM - 4:59 PM
- Some users were affected
-
Users may have been unable to send attachments in iMessage.
-
iCloud Keychain - Resolved Issue
- Today, 4:27 PM - 4:59 PM
- Some users were affected
- This service may have been slow or unavailable.
Today is the third day this week that Apple's services have experienced outages. In addition to today, a range of services went down on both Monday and Tuesday.
It's still unclear exactly what has been the cause for any of the outages and, at this point, it is also unclear if any of them are related.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Neurosurgeon's chilling message — a real 'Severance' is 'not far off'
The neurosurgeon brought on board to make sure that Apple TV+ show 'Severance' is at least plausible says we're "not far off" it being real, let alone possible.
Apple drops 'Roar' trailer ahead of April 15 TV+ debut
Apple has today unveiled the new trailer for 'Roar', coming to Apple TV+ on April 15.
Apple to expand its Viborg data center and capture heat energy for the city
Apple has announced that it plans to expand operations at its Viborg, Denmark data center while also installing infrastructure that will allow it to capture excess heat energy for the benefit of the city.
Protect your AirPods 3 with one of these cases
Got the AirPods 3? Keep them snug and safe on the go with one of these protective (and decorative) cases.