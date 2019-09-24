Apple today rolled out updates for the iMovie and Clips app that will take advantage of iPadOS and iOS 13.

Let's start with iMovie. The video editing app now supports Dark Mode, the new Share sheet, and the upgraded Files support for external hard drives, USB drives and SD card readers. A welcomed user interface update involves the soundtracks. It will now adjust the soundtrack to adjust the complete length of a movie automatically.

Clips also got support for Dark Mode and the Share Sheet along with 19 new emoji stickers including revolving hearts and dancing musical notes and new holiday posters.

The updates for iMovie and Clips are now available through the App Store.

