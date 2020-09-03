As you can see, Svetapple has perfectly captured how the redesigned iPad Air 4 could look.

Svetapple took to creating a concept of the iPad Air 4's upcoming design based on previous leaks. Most recently, a leaked manual purportedly showing the new iPad Air 4 reveals a complete design overhaul with narrower bezels, no Home Button, Touch ID embedded in the power/lock button, and a USB-C port.

Svetapple has created a concept for Apple's new iPad Air 4 based on recent leaks about the iPad's design, and the results are stunning.

As per Svetapple's description, the concept is based on a larger, edge-to-edge display measuring either 10.8 or 11-inches. They've also included the rumored Touch ID sensor in the device's power button, as well as a Smart Connector on the back of the device, and a USB-C port to replace the current Lightning dock. Internally, Svetapple postulates there'll be an A14 chip housed inside the iPad Air 4:

The technology giant can use multiple processors (for example, 12Z or A13 Bionic). However, the experts agree on the presence of the latest Apple A14 Bionic produced by the 5nm process. In that case, great power and acceptable energy consumption would be available. As it will be a "less powerful" tablet (compared to iPad Pro), it will most likely get "only" 4GB of RAM. But it is enough for ordinary work.

You can check out the full concept here.

When is the iPad Air 4 being released?

We can't say for certain, but the latest from prolific leaker Jon Prosser is that Apple will release the iPad Air 4 via a press release week commencing September 7 alongside the new Apple Watch Series 6. Prosser has more specifically tweeted to suggest "something" will happen on Apple's website on Tuesday, September 8 between 9 am and 12 pm ET.

Recent filings in the Eurasian Economic Commission database have confirmed Apple has seven new iPad models (to account for storage sizes, cellular models) in the pipeline. The filing likely indicates a release is imminent.