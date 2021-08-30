Instagram will now require all of its users to provide their birthdays in order to use the social media service.

In a press release, the company announced that the move is needed in order to "create safer, more private experiences for young people." Users have been able to share their birthdays with the company for a while now, but anyone who hasn't will now be required to.

The data point tells the app to limit certain experiences to those over 18 and protect those under it from questionable content. It is also another data point for advertisers to ensure their content is seen by the appropriate audience.