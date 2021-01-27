What you need to know
- Instagram has launched a new interface for viewing Stories on computers.
Instagram is in the process of rolling out a new way to watch Stories on desktop computers, including the Mac. The new view offers up a carousel of videos on a black background, making stories look pretty great away from your iPhone for the first time.
The new Instagram Stories interface doesn't appear to be available to everyone just yet, but I've been able to test it myself and it is indeed pretty sweet. Users can reply to Instagram Stories right from the carousel and switching from one story to another is a simple case of clicking from one to another.
So far Instagram on the desktop has often felt like a second class citizen beside the iPhone and Android apps, but this is the latest move that sees the social network attempting to rectify that stance. As noted by 9to5Mac, this latest improvement follows the addition of new playback controls including the option to pause Stories once they've started.
Are you seeing this latest Instagram improvement on your Mac? Shout up in the comments and let me know how you feel about it!
