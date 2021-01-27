Instagram is in the process of rolling out a new way to watch Stories on desktop computers, including the Mac. The new view offers up a carousel of videos on a black background, making stories look pretty great away from your iPhone for the first time.

The new Instagram Stories interface doesn't appear to be available to everyone just yet, but I've been able to test it myself and it is indeed pretty sweet. Users can reply to Instagram Stories right from the carousel and switching from one story to another is a simple case of clicking from one to another.