Though it's not available for everyone on the app yet, Instagram has decided to test out hiding the number of Likes that appear on people's posts. The massive social media app recently rolled out this new endeavor in Canada, and it looks exactly what it sounds like: instead of seeing that a post has X number of Likes from users, Instagram now shows that the post is "Liked by ______ and others".

We want people to worry a little bit less about how many likes they're getting on Instagram, and spend a bit more time connecting with the people they care about… We don't want Instagram to feel like a competition, we want to make it a less pressurized environment (Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram)

Although you won't be able to see the number of Likes on other people's posts, you'll still be able to see the number of likes and views on your own posts. How're people reacting? The online reaction to Instagram removing Likes has been incredibly mixed. While some people agree that it'll help encourage people to post more as plenty of people don't share content due to how many likes they think a photo or video will get, others think that it'll make social media and influencer campaigns useless and impossible to measure.

Instagram removing the number of likes a picture has will be so much better for so many people's self esteem and allow people to use social media to post what they enjoy & love, not solely for the purpose of affection from strangers!!!! I'm here for it — megs (@meganlavender4) May 2, 2019

everyone is leaving twitter, snapchat has been lowkey dead for a while , instagram are removing likes and youtubers aren't getting paid so they aren't uploading. FINALLY the downfall of social media🤩 — aisha (@notearsagb) May 2, 2019

Dear @twitter & @instagram Removing LIKES is dumb!



The game is, get views & get likes. If u remove the LIKES people will just play their favorite internet game on a different platform.



The people that think removing LIKES is a good idea are the people that dont get likes! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 2, 2019

I hope all the ppl who got validation from their Instagram likes are doing okay right now — Nicky✨ (@nickycrz) May 3, 2019

From a marketing and PR point of view, I really don't like the fact Instagram is planning to hide 'likes' on Instagram. This change is going to make it impossible to measure social media and influencer campaigns. Thanks Instagram, thanks a lot 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Luce 💜 (@LifeOfLuce) May 1, 2019