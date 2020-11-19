Apple's Mac OS X was a big deal way back in 2001 and while it's fair to say that macOS Big Sur is quite different, it's also surprisingly similar in plenty of ways. And now you can see that all of yourself in this time-lapse video of someone installing every version of Mac OS X and macOS to date.

No, that doesn't sound like a fun way to spend five minutes. But if you're old like me and remember some of these installers, you're going to have a whale of a time.

Those of you who don't remember them, take a look anyway. This is how we lived back in the bad old days!