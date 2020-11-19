Music app on MacSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • You can watch someone install every version of macOS from 2001 on and it's surprisingly fun to do.

Apple's Mac OS X was a big deal way back in 2001 and while it's fair to say that macOS Big Sur is quite different, it's also surprisingly similar in plenty of ways. And now you can see that all of yourself in this time-lapse video of someone installing every version of Mac OS X and macOS to date.

Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

No, that doesn't sound like a fun way to spend five minutes. But if you're old like me and remember some of these installers, you're going to have a whale of a time.

Those of you who don't remember them, take a look anyway. This is how we lived back in the bad old days!

Here's a video of me installing every single macOS from version 10.0 Cheetah to version 11 Big Sur. With the release of macOS Big Sur, it is only fitting to redo this installation project with the newly released OS. This video was achieved using QEMU for the PPC macOS versions (10.0-10.3) and the Intel versions using VMware Fusion (10.4-11).Enjoy this time lapse!

See, told you it was a fun time!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.