Our readers always gobble up Instant Pot discounts, and this one is a doozy. Amazon has the Instant Pot Aura 6-quart Multi-Use Slow Cooker available for $59.99, which is a massive price drop. Typically it costs $130, and not only does today's price take $70 off, but it also drops it back down to its all-time low. We haven't seen a price this good on it in almost 6 months, so you don't want to miss this one-day deal.

The biggest difference between this and other Instant Pots you may be familiar with is that the Aura doesn't have a pressure cooker function. It's basically the Instant Pot version of a Crock-Pot. It does have a ton of uses, though. It features Roast, Stew, Bake, Steamer, Slow Cooker, Sear/Sauté Pan, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Fermenter, and Warmer functions. The Aura is easy to use, too. Simply press a button and walk away. The microprocessor adjusts the time and temperature to ensure consistent results, but you can also control things on your own if you prefer.

We compared the Aura to the Instant Pot Duo to help you figure out which you want to add to your culinary arsenal. If the 6-quart capacity of the model on sale today isn't quite enough for you and your family, the Instant Pot Aura Pro has an 8-quart capacity which may be better for you, though it's not currently discounted.

