Following the recent release of iOS 13 developers have been steadily releasing app updates to add support for various new features. One of those is Dark Mode, and now Instapaper is the latest to be updated to take advantage of it.

Instapaper is available for both iPhone and iPad and has been around for as long as the App Store. Saving webpages for offline reading has always been its forte, and now you can do it in a lovely shade of black.