What you need to know Apple has released adoption numbers of iOS 13

55% of all iPhones introduced in the last four years already use iOS 13

41% of all iPads introduced in the last four years use iPadOS

Apple has released iOS 13 adoptions numbers on its developer website today. Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple says that iOS 13 is already running on more than half of all currently used iPhones. Compared to iOS 12, iOS 13 is being adopted at the same speed for all iPhones but is actually getting installed about 3% faster for iPhones introduced in the last four years. Apple has broken down the adoption numbers into two categories: devices introduced in the last four years and all devices. As of October 15, 2019, 55% of all iPhones introduced in the last four years already use iOS 13, while 38% run iOS 12 and 7% are still running earlier operating systems.

When you branch out into all iPhones currently being used that number drops, but only by a little. Currently, 50% of all iPhones, no matter when they were released, now use iOS 13, while 41% run iOS 12 and 9% are still running an earlier OS. Apple has also released install numbers for the newly released iPadOS, Apple's new iPad-specific operating system that was introduced this year at WWDC 2019. As of today, 41% of all iPads introduced in the last four years use iPadOS, whereas 51% still use iOS 12 and 8% still use earlier versions.