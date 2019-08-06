When iOS 13 rolls out later this year, it will introduce a new modification to third party VoIP APIs that will prevent messaging services like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Snapchat from collecting data in the background while the apps are open, according to a report from The Information.

When third party apps like WhatsApp are using VoIP, or voice over internet protocol, making calls using the phone's internet connection, they can also collect data in the background. The report doesn't specify what this data entailed, but it could have been location and other pertinent user information. Of course Facebook has denied it ever used this feature, but the door was still open and Apple is closing it with iOS 13.

Here's what Facebook had to say to the report: