Apple could be introducing a new way to transfer data between two iPhones in iOS 13. According to 9to5Mac, code changes within the third developer beta for iOS 13 seems to hint at transferring data between iPhones using a wired connection.

Currently, the only way to transfer data between two iPhones is via iCloud backup or iTunes backup. The former is the wireless method and the latter requires your phone plugged in to your computer. The third method found in the iOS 13 beta suggests Apple could make it possible to plug two iPhones together and transfer the data.

New artwork for the set up process in iOS 13 shows two iPhones being connected for the transferring of data.