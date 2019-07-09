Now that the iOS 13 (both developer and public) are in full swing and in many devices, including some of ours, we're starting to notice a few odd quirks with it. Of course, that was to be expected because it is a beta after all, but still, these quirks are downright hilarious. Take for instance, Game Center's nickname suggestions.

First spotted by iOS developer Steve Moser, Game Center in iOS 13 now lets you add a nickname. That's innocent and all, but it wasn't until he tapped on the section to add a nickname that he was greeted with some truly terrible, or amazing, nicknames by way of the keyboard.