Ahead of WWDC next week, Apple has released an updated set of numbers concerning the install base of iOS 13 for the iPhone and iPad.

Posted on the Apple Developer website, Apple has announced that iOS 13 is running on 92% of all iPhones that have been released in the last four years. Another 7% od iPhones are running iOS 12 with just 2% of devices still running an earlier version of iOS.

When it comes to all iPhones currently being used in the world, iOS 13 is installed on 81% of them. Another 13% are running iOS 12, and 6% are running an older version of the operating system.