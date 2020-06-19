What you need to know
- Apple has released install base figures ahead of WWDC.
- The numbers show that iOS 13 is now installed on 81% of all iPhones.
- iOS 13 has also now been installed on 73% of all iPads.
Ahead of WWDC next week, Apple has released an updated set of numbers concerning the install base of iOS 13 for the iPhone and iPad.
Posted on the Apple Developer website, Apple has announced that iOS 13 is running on 92% of all iPhones that have been released in the last four years. Another 7% od iPhones are running iOS 12 with just 2% of devices still running an earlier version of iOS.
When it comes to all iPhones currently being used in the world, iOS 13 is installed on 81% of them. Another 13% are running iOS 12, and 6% are running an older version of the operating system.
For iPad, iPadOS is now running on 93% of all devices released in the last four years. Only 5% of iPads are still running iOS 12, and just 1% are still running iOS 11 or earlier.
Now, 73% of all active iPads globally are running iPadOS. Another 16% are running iOS 12 and 11% are still running an earlier version of iOS.
Apple is set to announce the next version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS at WWDC on Monday. The keynote is set to kick off at 10:00 AM Pacific Time and will be streamed on the TV app, YouTube, and Apple's website.
