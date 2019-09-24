Today Apple rolled out the new iOS 13.1 update that along with fixing a lot of bugs that were in iOS 13.0, it also added a few new changes. One of those changes includes a few select emojis that will now look much more realistic.

According to Emojipedia, iOS 13.1 ushered in an "accuracy update" that makes certain emojis look more accurate and true to life. Certain things like the number of legs an insect has or whether an animal has suckers on its tentacles were properly addressed

To be clear, the update does not add any new emojis, just slightly tweaks a total of 24 emojis. Here are some of the changes made to the emojis.