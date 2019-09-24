What you need to know
- Some emojis are getting revamped with iOS 13.1.
- The update does not add any new emojis, but it does tweak some to look more realistic.
- In total, there were 24 emojis that were updated.
Today Apple rolled out the new iOS 13.1 update that along with fixing a lot of bugs that were in iOS 13.0, it also added a few new changes. One of those changes includes a few select emojis that will now look much more realistic.
According to Emojipedia, iOS 13.1 ushered in an "accuracy update" that makes certain emojis look more accurate and true to life. Certain things like the number of legs an insect has or whether an animal has suckers on its tentacles were properly addressed
To be clear, the update does not add any new emojis, just slightly tweaks a total of 24 emojis. Here are some of the changes made to the emojis.
-
The eyes of 😍 Smiling Face With Heart-Eyes now use the ❤️ Red Heart emoji design instead of a distinct heart design.
-
🐙 Octopus now has suckers on the underside of its front two arms.
-
🦑 Squid no longer (inaccurately) displays a siphon in the center of its face.
-
🦟 Mosquito now features a sixth leg, making the insect anatomically-correct.
-
🧩 Jigsaw piece has been changed from blue to green.
-
🧮 Abacus now has beads orientated vertically instead of horizontally for a more historically-accurate representation.
The most prevalent update seems to be the tweaked Red Heart design within other emojis like Kissing and Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes emoji. It's a small change but it does makes the overall emoji design look more uniform.
The updated emojis are now available with the iOS 13.1 update.