Developers have been taking a look at the new iOS 13.6 beta since this morning and there have already been a few notable updates discovered for iPhone owners.

Reported by MacRumors, iOS 13.6 will give users more granular control on how software updates to iOS occur on their devices. While the current version of iOS automatically downloads and installs software updates overnight, users will now be able to turn this feature off in multiple ways.

"You can now decide whether or not your iPhone or iPad can automatically download iOS updates when connected to WiFi, and when those updates are installed. There's a Download iOS Updates toggle for turning on automatic downloads over WiFi and an Install iOS Updates toggle for installing software updates overnight as an iPhone charges."

MacRumors also reports that Apple has added a new Symptoms section to the Apple Health app. Users will now be able to record symptoms they are experiencing such as appetite changes, chest tightness or pain, and congestion.

"Health app users are able to add symptom data through the Health app by tapping on the "Add Data" option, providing a way to track and log various illness-related symptoms over time. Each symptom listed in the app comes with a description and the entry options vary based on the symptom in question, with options to add details like Severe, Moderate, Mild, Present, or Not Present."

It is not yet clear when iOS 13.6 will be available for release to the public.