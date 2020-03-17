What you need to know
- Snippets of iOS 14 code say new iPhones have the codename "d5x".
- Two of the new iPhones will have a time-of-flight sensor.
- That probably means iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
The arrival of a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor to a future iPhone has been rumored for years, but now it sounds like we can expect iPhone 12 Pro to be the first to get the feature. According to iOS 14 code that 9to5Mac has been spelunking through, iPhone 12 won't get the feature.
9to5Mac has shared the latest details that have been spotted in iOS 14 and thanks to that we now know that the 2020 iPhones carry the codename "d5x". But based on that it's been able to work out that only two of the 2020 models have a ToF sensor – most likely iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Based on that knowledge we'd expect the back of the highest-end 2020 iPhones to have a ToF sensor, a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. That will presumably make for a larger camera bump, but so be it.
So what does the ToF sensor add to the mix? Apple is reportedly working on a new augmented reality app that will make use of the sensor, allowing it to create detailed 3D models based on its surroundings.
The time-of-flight sensor will feature an infrared projector, similar to the front-facing TrueDepth camera present in iPhone X and newer models. That enables the iPhone to capture point clouds from the environment so it can generate 3D models based on them. One of the purposes of the ToF sensor that we can confirm is related with the Measure app, which will be able to make accurate distance and measurement calculations on these devices.
The addition of a ToF sensor could also help improve features like Portrait Mode, so there is plenty to look forward to here even if you aren't a big AR fan.
Apple is likely to announce iOS 14 during WWDC in June, with a beta made available to developers at the same time. We can expect more news as we edge closer to that event.
All major phone networks in the UK are having service issues right now
Due to an unknown issue, network outages are being reported all over the UK.
Apple is now saying its stores are closed 'until further notice'
After initially saying that it would keep its stores closed through March 27, Apple now says they won't re-open "until further notice".
This lust-worthy iPhone 12 concept drags iPhone 4 into the future
If the real iPhone 12 looks anything like this it's sure to be a winner.
Cover your 10.2-inch iPad with one of these sleeves
Love the look and feel of a naked iPad but afraid to leave it vulnerable 24/7? A sleeve case is your best bet! We rounded up this great collection of stylish multi-functional sleeves to choose for your new seventh-generation iPad.