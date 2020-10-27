Reported by MacRumors, iOS 14 has now surpassed iOS 13 as the most installed version of iOS. According to data from Mixpanel, iOS 14 is now installed on 46.40% of Apple devices, whereas iOS 13 is installed on 46.35% of them.

The new version of iOS is only five weeks old but has fallen behind iOS 13 in terms of how fast the new version was adopted by users. According to the report, iOS 13 had already been installed on half of devices by October 16, 2019, so it seems that iOS 14 may lag behind by as much as a couple of weeks.

Mixpanel also notes that 7.25% of Apple devices are still running an older version of iOS. Apple has not yet officially announced that its newest version of iOS has become its most installed version.

It is anyone's guess as to why iOS 14 is lagging behind iOS 13 in terms of adoption. The newest version of iOS is one of the biggest jumps in user experience yet with home screen widgets, the App Library, and more.