Today, Apple released the seventh iOS 14 Public Beta. While there haven't been any major changes uncovered yet, a few small upgrades have been found that make the user experience a little better.

Reported by MacRumors, the latest version of the Public Beta introduced Dark Mode for the built-in Rainbow wallpapers, new App Library categories, and a fix to the text displayed when AirPods are connected.

The iPhone has featured the rainbow wallpapers for a while now, but they have now been updated with support for Dark Mode. According to the report, you are unable to display the darker version by default and must have Dark Mode turned on to enable it.

Apple has also updated its categories in the App Library, where the iPhone automatically sorts and organizes apps with like purposes.

Apple has changed the categories in the App Library. Options now include Social, Utilities, Productivity & Finance, Information & Reading, Creativity, Other, Health & Fitness, Shopping & Food, Entertainment, Travel, Games, Arcade, and Education.

Finally, Apple has fixed the text that displays when AirPods or AirPods Pro are connected to the iPhone. In the sixth Public Beta, connecting the headphones displayed text to the effect of "TXT-CENTER-TXT". Now, it should display the correct name of the AirPods.

When connecting AirPods or AirPods Pro to an iPhone or iPad in beta 6, there was an error that caused incorrect text to be displayed. That appears to be fixed in beta 7.

In addition to the seventh Public Beta of iOS 14, Apple also released updates to the public betas of watchOS, tvOS, macOS, and iPadOS.