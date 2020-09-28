Stickies is something that isn't used often enough on most Macs, despite its ability to put text anywhere on your desktop, complete with Post-It note-like aesthetic. Now you can get that same look and functionality on your iPhone – and iPad, for that matter – and it won't cost you a penny.

Say hello to Sticky Widgets, a free app that puts notes on your Home screen in one of three different colors – yellow, blue, and pink – and with three sizes available. You can even change the font, too. That's it. That's the app. And it's awesome.

So… I made Sticky Widgets. A totally free, very lightweight little thing that lets you put “sticky notes” on your home screen.https://t.co/iq6HATuClg pic.twitter.com/jpxsbtGDEk — Tyler Hillsman (@thillsman) September 28, 2020

Whether it's that email address you need to remember or the Wi-Fi password, you can place any text, anywhere. So long as it fits into an iOS 14 widget, of course.