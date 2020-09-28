What you need to know
- A new iOS 14 widget brings Mac's Stickies on iPhone.
- You can place different colored notes on your iPhone's Home screen.
- There are different sizes available, too.
Stickies is something that isn't used often enough on most Macs, despite its ability to put text anywhere on your desktop, complete with Post-It note-like aesthetic. Now you can get that same look and functionality on your iPhone – and iPad, for that matter – and it won't cost you a penny.
Say hello to Sticky Widgets, a free app that puts notes on your Home screen in one of three different colors – yellow, blue, and pink – and with three sizes available. You can even change the font, too. That's it. That's the app. And it's awesome.
Whether it's that email address you need to remember or the Wi-Fi password, you can place any text, anywhere. So long as it fits into an iOS 14 widget, of course.
You can download Sticky Widgets from the App Store right now and it's free. Go get it, it'll be the best thing you do this week.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Let's talk aesthetic Home screens, Apple Watches, iPhone 12, and more
It's been quite a busy September. We got new Apple Watches, iOS 14 and watchOS 7, new customization trends, and so much more. Let's dive in!
FAQ: TikTok & WeChat ban — why it’s happening and what it means for you
Are TikTok and WeChat really being banned? When does all of this take effect? Will I still be able to use these apps? All this and more answered in our FAQ regarding the latest U.S. orders.
Here's everything we know about the iPhone 12 so far
With the iPhone 12 reportedly just weeks away, here's everything we currently know about Apple's next flagship lineup!
Need an extra Nintendo Switch charging cable? Try these out!
If you need some extra cables for your Nintendo Switch, make sure the cables you get are high quality. These USB-C cables are our favorites.