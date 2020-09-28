Verizon BOGO Alert! Get two iPhone 11 for $15/mo with a new Unlimited line

This iOS 14 widget puts Stickies on your iPhone's Home screen just like your Mac's desktop

We're done. We have the only widget we need.
Oliver Haslam

Sticky WidgetsSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • A new iOS 14 widget brings Mac's Stickies on iPhone.
  • You can place different colored notes on your iPhone's Home screen.
  • There are different sizes available, too.

Stickies is something that isn't used often enough on most Macs, despite its ability to put text anywhere on your desktop, complete with Post-It note-like aesthetic. Now you can get that same look and functionality on your iPhone – and iPad, for that matter – and it won't cost you a penny.

Say hello to Sticky Widgets, a free app that puts notes on your Home screen in one of three different colors – yellow, blue, and pink – and with three sizes available. You can even change the font, too. That's it. That's the app. And it's awesome.

Whether it's that email address you need to remember or the Wi-Fi password, you can place any text, anywhere. So long as it fits into an iOS 14 widget, of course.

Sticky Widgets ScreensSource: iMore

You can download Sticky Widgets from the App Store right now and it's free. Go get it, it'll be the best thing you do this week.

