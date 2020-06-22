Hidden in the breakdown of iPadOS 14, one tile talked about the ability to set a default browser and email app. The feature is coming to the iPhone as well, along with other features announced during the iPadOS presentation (the phone call notification system, for example).

iOS 14 introduced a ton of new features for the iPhone and iPad today, but one feature, in particular, was present without being talked about.

This has long been a feature that users have wanted across the iPhone and iPad. While Mac users have been able to set a default browser for years, iPhone and iPad users have always had Safari and the Mail app serves as the default app on those devices. This new feature could allow users to set Chrome as their default browser or Outlook as their default email app.

Unfortunately, there is no information about setting other app defaults, such as a default music app. Users have also been asking to be able to set these, as many users use Spotify and other services on their iPhone.

Regardless of just how much Apple is opening up to defaults, this is a huge step forward for more customization for the iPhone and iPad user experience.