Reported by Emojipedia, the iOS 14.2 beta is bringing with it a whole bunch of new emojis. The latest iOS release includes a new bubble tea, a transgender flag, a seal, a feather, and more.

As noted by MacRumors, the full list of new emojis crosses multiple categories including faces, people, animals, and food:

Faces - Smiling Face with Tear, Disguised Face

People - Ninja, Person in Tuxedo, Woman in Tuxedo, Person with Veil, Man with Veil, Woman Feeding Baby, Person Feeding Baby, Man Feeding Baby, Mx. Claus, People Hugging

Body Parts - Pinched fingers, Anatomical Heart, Lungs

Animals - Black Cat, Bison, Mammoth, Beaver, Polar Bear, Dodo, Seal, Beetle, Cockroach, Fly, Worm

Food - Blueberries, Olive, Bell Pepper, Flatbread, Fondue, Bubble Tea, Tamale

Household - Potted Plant, Teapot, Piñata, Magic Wand, Nesting Dolls, Sewing Needle, Mirror, Window, Plunger, Mouse Trap, Bucket, Toothbrush

Miscellaneous - Feather, Rock, Wood, Hut, Pickup Truck, Roller Skate, Knot, Coin, Boomerang, Screwdriver, Carpentry Saw, Hook, Ladder, Elevator, Headstone, Placard, Transgender Symbol, Transgender Flag

Clothing - Thong Sandal, Military Helmet

Musical Instruments - Accordion, Long Drum

The new release includes gender-neutral emojis like a woman wearing a tuxedo, a man wearing a veil, and Mx Claus, a gender-neutral alternative to Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Prior releases assigned a man to wear the tuxedo and a woman to wear a veil, but these have been reclassified by Unicode as gender neutral emojis in Emoji 13.0, paving the way for consistent options for women or men to wear either, in addition to the default person design. Other emojis not shown before by Apple include Mx Claus (a gender-inclusive alternative to Santa Claus or Mrs Claus) and a set of bottle-feeding people. The bottle feeding options come as an addition to the 🤱 Breast-Feeding emoji which was added to iOS in 2017. More about this emoji from Emojipedia Lexicographer Jane Solomon.

It is unclear when iOS 14.2 will release to the public, but it will hopefully roll out to users in the coming weeks. iOS 14.0 is available now, released to users a couple of weeks ago.