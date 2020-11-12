Reported by MacRumors, Apple released the iOS 14.3 developer beta today and some users were able to download and get a peek at what is coming with the new beta.

The first major feature to come with iOS 14.3 is support for the ProRAW format that Apple announced would come to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The format allows iPhone photographers to shoot in RAW but still enjoy the benefits of Apple's computational photography technologies.

As noted on the MacRumors forums, iOS 14.3 introduces the ProRAW format for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple introduced ProRAW when announcing the new iPhone 12 lineup, but said that it would be coming at a later date.

The update also brings third-party app suggestions to users when they update their software to a new version. This could potentially be used to highlight apps already using the benefits of a new version of iOS.

These app suggestions will be provided only in some countries where required by local laws, so users in the United States may not see the third-party app menu. It's not entirely clear which countries will see the app suggestions, but those that do will see this message: "In compliance with regional legal requirements, continue to view available apps to download."

The update also includes controller support for the new PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller from the PlayStation 5 as well as the Luna controller for Amazon Luna, the company's gaming service.

iOS 14.3 adds support for the new PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller that goes with the PlayStation 5, and the Luna controller for Amazon's gaming service.

A couple of other notable features include using Ecosia as your default search engine, scanning App Clip QR codes using the Camera app or QR code scanner in Control Center, updating third-party HomeKit accessories in the Home app, and a new pregnancy section of the Health app.