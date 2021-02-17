iOS 14.5 beta brings new Shortcuts for screenshots, orientation lock

What you need to know
- Apple has added new Shortcuts to the latest iOS 14 beta.
- They include commands for taking screenshots, changing data mode, and orientation lock.
Apple has added three new shortcuts to the iOS 14.5 beta for taking screenshots, setting orientation lock, and changing your 'Voice & Data' mode.
As noted by 9to5Mac:
With the release of iOS 14.5 beta 2 earlier today, Apple added new actions to the Shortcuts app for taking screenshots, changing orientation lock, and even changing cellular data mode.
'Take Screenshot' lets users take a screenshot automatically and save it to their photo library. They can also send the photo to a different app, or edit it briefly.
'Orientation Lock' lets you control the feature using a Siri Shortcut. You can set the feature to toggle the button from whatever its current state is to the opposite, or set it to ensure the feature is always on (or off) each time you open a specific app or perform an action.
Finally, the 'Voice & Data' Shortcut will let you switch between different data modes automatically. You can choose between 3G, 4G, 5G Auto, and 5G, and can use the Shortcut to create an automation based on a time or location. For example, you can turn off 5G overnight whilst you're sleeping, or set it only activate whenever you leave your house.
Apple also added 217 new emojis in the latest beta. From that report:
As reported by Emojipedia, the latest iOS 14.5 beta has brought with it 217 new emojis for users to continue to expand their emoji game.
New emojis have arrived on iOS as part of the latest iOS 14.5 beta. These include a heart on fire, exhaling face, and gender options for the people with beards. Also included in this update is a vaccine-friendly syringe emoji, and support for couples with a mix of skin tones.
