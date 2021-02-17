iOS 14.5 beta brings new Shortcuts for screenshots, orientation lock

Apple has added three new shortcuts to the iOS 14.5 beta for taking screenshots, setting orientation lock, and changing your 'Voice & Data' mode.

As noted by 9to5Mac:

With the release of iOS 14.5 beta 2 earlier today, Apple added new actions to the Shortcuts app for taking screenshots, changing orientation lock, and even changing cellular data mode.

'Take Screenshot' lets users take a screenshot automatically and save it to their photo library. They can also send the photo to a different app, or edit it briefly.

Here's an example of automated screenshot capture done by Shortcuts in iOS 14.5 beta 2 combined with my Apple Frames shortcut. Couldn't be any easier now. 😍 pic.twitter.com/cW1PqGwXPD — Federico Viticci (@viticci) February 16, 2021

'Orientation Lock' lets you control the feature using a Siri Shortcut. You can set the feature to toggle the button from whatever its current state is to the opposite, or set it to ensure the feature is always on (or off) each time you open a specific app or perform an action.

Finally, the 'Voice & Data' Shortcut will let you switch between different data modes automatically. You can choose between 3G, 4G, 5G Auto, and 5G, and can use the Shortcut to create an automation based on a time or location. For example, you can turn off 5G overnight whilst you're sleeping, or set it only activate whenever you leave your house.

