Apple does sometimes like to make changes to its core apps. And when it does, you can be sure that there will be people who don't like it. But sometimes it's more than a preference thing. Sometimes it causes real issues. Like moving the trash icon in iOS 13's Mail app.

As NBC News (via Cult of Mac) noticed, plenty of people have taken to Twitter to complain that they're accidentally deleting emails when they try to reply to them. Why? Because the trash icon is now where the button to reply to emails used to be.

Sure enough, people are accidentally deleting emails when they try to reply to them. And beause they've been pressing the same area of the screen to reply to emails for a while, they just can't quite quit.

That's muscle memory for you!