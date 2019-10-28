What you need to know
- Apple moved the trash icon in iOS 13's Mail app.
- It's now where the button to replay to an email used to be.
- Can you guess what people keep doing by mistake?
Apple does sometimes like to make changes to its core apps. And when it does, you can be sure that there will be people who don't like it. But sometimes it's more than a preference thing. Sometimes it causes real issues. Like moving the trash icon in iOS 13's Mail app.
As NBC News (via Cult of Mac) noticed, plenty of people have taken to Twitter to complain that they're accidentally deleting emails when they try to reply to them. Why? Because the trash icon is now where the button to reply to emails used to be.
Sure enough, people are accidentally deleting emails when they try to reply to them. And beause they've been pressing the same area of the screen to reply to emails for a while, they just can't quite quit.
That's muscle memory for you!
Who at @Apple thought this was the best positioning for the trash icon in emails??? pic.twitter.com/hzbHrjicLq— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 14, 2019
It's not just a few people, either. Twitter seems to be full of people accidentally deleting emails. Tons of them, in fact.
WHY did @Apple think it was a good idea to put the trash icon in the mail app where the reply button was in the old iOS? I have been deleting all my important emails.— Jenna Rosenstein (@JennaRosenstein) October 1, 2019
Apple presumably had its reasons for the change and ultimately people will get used to the new button placement. But this is another reminder to interface designers everywhere that a change you might think is a relatively minor, probably isn't to your users.
