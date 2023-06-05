How to download iOS 17 developer beta 1 for iPhone

iOS 17 was just announced at WWDC 2023, and Apple has revealed some amazing new features that will be gracing the iPhone later this year, like StandBy.

If you're a developer, you know it's time to get iOS 17 onto your test devices so you can bring your apps up to speed with Apple's latest software.

This year, Apple has made some changes to the way iOS beta is installed, so if you're a little confused, here's how to download iOS 17 developer beta 1 on your iPhone.

Download iOS 17 developer beta 1 on devices running iOS 16.4 or later

Beta software, also referred to as a preview, seed, or release candidate, is a version of software that’s still under development and not yet released to the public. This software is intended only for installation on development devices registered under your Apple Developer Program membership. Registered development devices can be upgraded to future beta releases and the public version of the software. Attempting to install beta software in an unauthorized manner violates Apple policy and could render your device unusable and necessitate an out-of-warranty repair. Make sure to back up your devices before installing beta software and install only on devices and systems that you’re prepared to erase if necessary.

With iOS 16.4 and later, Apple has made downloading developer betas as easy as ever. It takes no time at all to download iOS 17 developer beta 1 if you're already on iOS 16.4.

(Image credit: Apple)

Open Settings Tap General then Software Update Select Beta Updates

It's that simple. Please note: your iPhone must be signed into the Apple ID enrolled in the Apple Developer Program.

Download iOS 17 developer beta 1 on devices running iOS 16.3 or earlier

(Image credit: Apple)

Head to the Developer download page on your device and download the configuration profile

Follow the instructions on the screen to install iOS 17 developer beta 1

The wonders of iOS 17 await

(Image credit: Apple)

The new changes to developer beta installations make downloading and installing iOS 17 developer beta 1 easier than any other developer beta before it.

Now that you know how to install iOS 17, go forth and do your magic. We can't wait to see what developers have up their sleeves for all the latest additions to iOS like Suggestions in the Journal app, and we won't have too long to wait with the iOS 17 Public Beta releasing in July.

We're covering all the WWDC 2023 announcements live and as they happen. Don't miss all our Apple Vision Pro, iOS 17, macOS 14, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 news so far.