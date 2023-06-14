iOS 17 beta 1 kinda broke SMS for some people

Apple announced iOS 17 during the WWDC 2023 event on June 5 and almost immediately made the first beta available for download. And download it, people have. And those who have installed it are already reporting some problems.

At the top of the list of issues appears to be a problem that causes an error when sending SMS to people who don't have iPhones. Thankfully, it appears that iMessages are unaffected.

According to multiple reports, sending an SMS causes iOS 17 to throw an error and warn that they were "not delivered." But it might not be that simple.

No SMS for you?

According to multiple reports on Reddit, it appears that for some people at least, the messages are actually being sent correctly. The recipient continues to receive the messages as expected, which is the main thing here. Unfortunately, there's no way to confirm that without calling the person you just sent an SMS to, somewhat defeating the whole point.

"Yeah was working fine sending texts and now bam failed to send but is actually sending multiple copies of the same text, I’m on ATT btw," one user posted. "So apparently the messages still go through. I asked my friend and he said he got the message although it’s still showing as unable to deliver," another Reddit user commented.

Now is probably a very good time to remind everyone that this is the first beta of iOS 17 and that bugs are to be expected. We'd suggest that iOS 17 is only installed on test devices right now, and it should absolutely not be installed on devices that are mission-critical.

Apple hasn't confirmed exactly when iOS 17 will be released to the public, but we expect it in or around September. That's also when we expect Apple to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups, too.