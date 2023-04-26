iOS 17 leak reveals more big new Lock Screen changes and an Apple Music overhaul

A new report says that Apple is planning to unveil several new features when it announces iOS 17 at WWDC 2023.

Apple will take to the stage on June 5 at its annual developer conference to reveal all of its latest software upgrades, as well as some Mac hardware and a brand new Apple VR headset.

While previously we'd heard rumors that iOS 17 might be a quiet update thanks to the aforementioned new headset, rumblings have now taken a turn to suggest a more substantial update could be on the way. This latest leak reveals more Lock Screen changes, an Apple Music overhaul, and more.

iOS 17 changes

An anonymous post on Weibo (opens in new tab) which previously confirmed the launch of the yellow iPhone 14 ahead of its time says we can expect some new features in iOS 17. The report states that it will bring a Control Center UI change, reiterating previous rumors of a Control Center upgrade. Apple's iOS App Library will reportedly support custom names, and Apple Music is going to get a big update with a more minimalist user interface and lyrics displayed on your Lock Screen.

Apple will also reportedly build on the Lock Screen overhaul of iOS 16 with more settings such as font size adjustment and emoji wallpapers, as well as other changes. Perhaps just as exciting, you'll also reportedly be able to share your Lock Screen presets with other people, so if you see covet your neighbor's Lock Screen layout, they'll be able to just send you it via AirDrop or Messages (probably).

The biggest reported change that might be coming to iOS 17 is one Apple might not even mention at WWDC. That's because it's rumored that Apple will introduce support for third-party app stores, possibly opening up its iOS ecosystem to offerings from the likes of Epic Games, Microsoft, Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), and more. Apple is reportedly doing this to comply with impending EU legislation, so it's unlikely this will be a global feature, and as noted, this will likely get very little attention as it will be a big concession made by Apple to some of its biggest rivals.