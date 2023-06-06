iOS 17 sideloading and third-party app stores nowhere to be seen despite rumors

Apple unveiled iOS 17 at WWDC 23 on June 5, bringing with it a slew of new features. One rumored upgrade that was notably absent, however, was the advent of sideloading and third-party app stores, tipped on multiple occasions in the run-up to the event.

At present, iOS 16 (and now 17) only allows the distribution of software through the App Store, and there's no room for third-party apps from companies like Epic Games or Meta, or for downloading software directly from the web as you can on Mac.

The issue is highly contentious, and the EU plans to legislate against this business model in 2024, however, a reported switch from Bloomberg's top insider Mark Gurman didn't come to fruition at WWDC.

No third-party app stores... for now

In December, Mark Gurman reported that Apple "is preparing to allow alternative app stores on its iPhones and iPads, part of a sweeping overhaul aimed at complying with strict European Union requirements coming in 2024." At the time, Gurman said Apple was aiming for the changes "to be ready as part of an update to next year’s iOS 17."

He followed up that insight earlier this year, stating in his April 16 Power on Newsletter that "WWDC announcements should set the stage for hardware releases coming later." Specifically, he said "iOS 17 will cause some noise beyond WWDC itself. Apple is working to overhaul the software to open up the iPhone to sideloading — the downloading of apps outside of its official store — to comply with new European regulations by next year."

However, Apple made absolutely no mention of this feature in any of its keynote or press release material, and the functionality has not yet surfaced in any of the beta software. While it's possible that this feature is laying dormant in the code of iOS 17, or may be introduced at a later date, the "noise" we were promised from a WWDC announcement certainly hasn't come to pass.

iOS 17 did bring with it some cool upgrades with Contact Posters, AirDrop improvements, a new Journal app, StandBy, and more. You can download the developer beta of iOS 17 if you're enrolled in the program now.