iOS 17.4.1 finally arrives with new bug fixes... just hours after DOJ drops lawsuit bombshell

Apple has released the first beta of iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 to developers. It's part of the wider iOS 17 software that was introduced at WWDC 2023. The release means developers, keen testers, or anyone else that wants to live on the wild side of iOS can start testing out the software. For everyone else, it'll be available in the coming weeks after multiple beta revisions iron out bugs and add additional features.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS/iPadOS 17.4.1 comes with a bunch of security updates and bug fixes. It'll be in beta testing for a few weeks, before eventually rolling out to the public. For customers who are still on iOS 16, Apple has also released an iOS 16.7.7 security update. This release comes before the expected iOS 17.5, which should introduce more feature-related changes.

Want to get your hands on the iOS 17.4.1 beta? If you're enrolled in the developer program, you can try it by installing the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. You'll see the update appear, and then you can install it like a standard update.

A distraction from... the thing?

In all honesty though, Apple has bigger fish to fry today than a beta rollout.

Earlier today, Apple was hit with a bombshell lawsuit from the Department of Justice in the US. It alleges Apple holds a smartphone monopoly that it deems is allowing Apple to "extract more money from consumers."

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said, "Apple has gone from revolutionizing the smartphone market to stalling its advancement.” The lawsuit will look into Apple's policies which are said to be anti-competitive. The iOS 17.4.1 beta has probably been scheduled for a while now. But having it release after this latest development is going to be a nice distraction from lawsuit news. At least, for the time being.

