New iOS 17 renders show design changes coming to Wallet, Health, and Wallpapers

Apple is all set to host WWDC 2023 in June, and one of the highlights is going to be the new iOS. iOS 16 wasn't the smoothest ride for users, so iOS 17 is going to be more of an iterative update with a focus on bug fixes and optimizations. However, that doesn't mean there won't be any design changes. We now have a look at what some of those design changes may look like.

Thanks to leaker @analyst941 on Twitter (opens in new tab), we have a look at the design changes coming to Wallet, Health, and Wallpapers in iOS 17. The changes aren't huge, but they reflect the tweaked UI we can expect to see in iOS 17.

iOS 17 to come with new app designs

This is the new grid view for Wallpapers in iOS 17.• All new Grid-view displays 9+ wallpapers at once.• Delete wallpapers quickly within the grid-view.• Rearrange the order of wallpapers in grid-view.• Share or duplicate wallpapers by swiping up in single-view. pic.twitter.com/BUMugPKb1vApril 29, 2023 See more

@analyst941 has been leaking a bunch of Apple stuff lately, but we don't yet have an established track record for this leaker. As such, these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. To begin with, we have a render of a new Wallpaper picker screen for iOS 17. The render shows off a grid view that will let you delete and rearrange wallpapers.

This is the iOS 17 Health app ‘favorites redesign,’ — there will obviously be VISUAL data inside the squares — I’m just too lazy to do all that. I’m sure you get the point.Imagine colored graphs, tables, etc. filled with data inside each section. pic.twitter.com/qnoWdvD12IApril 28, 2023 See more

Next up, we have the Health app. The leaker claims it is getting a "favorites redesign,", again showing off a grid view giving all the key information at a glance. Lastly, they shared a render of the new Wallet app design, which seems to be the biggest design change of them all.

This is the new home of the Wallet app in iOS 17.• Swipe down to Search anywhere.• Sorted tabs for everything.• Apple Cash/Savings gets its own tab.• New “All transactions” button.• much more, not pictured 😬Sharing more info soon pic.twitter.com/mUjTjUUrpsApril 28, 2023 See more

The leaker claimed that iOS 17 will bring a lot of changes to the Wallet app, including swipe down to search, sorted tabs, a dedicated Apple Cash tab and all transactions button, and more. Mark Gurman, who has one of the better track records with Apple leaks, actually responded to this tweet confirming that the Wallet app was indeed getting revamped, which adds a bit more credibility to these renders, which the leaker claims are based on iOS 17 designs they have seen.

iOS 17 will come to the best iPhones later this year, following a reveal at WWDC 2023 and a beta testing period.