UK iPhone users can now see their bank balance in Apple Wallet on iOS 17.1 — here's how to use the new finance hack
Financial control.
iOS 17.1 is now available and one of the major new additions to your iPhone will help you take control of your finances
Currently only available in the UK (sorry everyone else), iOS 17.1 adds a brand new feature to Apple Wallet that allows you to see all of your bank balances and full transaction history right from within a single app.
This feature is possible thanks to the United Kingdom’s Open Banking API which is supported by most major banks like Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS, Monzo, and Starling.
Currently, there is no timeframe on when Apple will add similar functionality in the US, or if the company plans to do so. That said, Discover credit cards show transaction history and balance information within the Apple Wallet app for US customers and Apple are planning to add more compatibility soon.
If you are in the UK, here’s how to see your full transaction history and bank balance in Apple Wallet.
How to see your bank balance in Apple Wallet on iOS 17.1
- Tap your credit or debit card that has previously been added to Apple Pay
- Tap Get Started on the See Balances and Full Transaction History pop up
- Follow the steps specific to your bank to connect your banking to Apple Wallet
- You can now see all your transactions and your Available Balance
It’s a very easy process to set up and if you use multiple accounts at the same bank, you can add them all seamlessly with just a few clicks.
One more thing… Financial control
I love the UK’s Open Banking API and use it in my main banking app to keep track of all my finances. With the even easier addition to Apple Wallet, checking my bank balance and making sure I have the right card for the right Apple Pay transaction is brilliant.
Seeing how much money I have in my checking account before making a small purchase is very useful and those who haven’t used the Open Banking API will benefit from having easier access in the first-party Wallet app. For years, I’ve paid extra to use Monzo’s Premium service just to have all of my accounts in one place. Yes, that service gives added benefits like Travel Insurance but you need to pay £15 a month to access. Now that Apple offers the same functionality for free, I may be tempted to cancel my subscription.
